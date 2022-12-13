Highway Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Highway has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:HIHO opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

