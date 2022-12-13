Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

HGV stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,920. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

