Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $213.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

