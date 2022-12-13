Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,966. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $26.54.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

