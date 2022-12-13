Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 160,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,076 shares of company stock worth $4,822,282. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

See Also

