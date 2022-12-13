Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 56,800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

