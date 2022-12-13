Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 496.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 344,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 78.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.20 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.