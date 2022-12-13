Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 56,700 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of AdvanSix worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in AdvanSix by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AdvanSix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AdvanSix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,752.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $106,770. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $478.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

