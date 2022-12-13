Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Innoviva comprises 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.41% of Innoviva worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 430.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $925.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.45 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 78.39% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.