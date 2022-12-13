Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 127,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.