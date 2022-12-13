Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 376.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.98.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,919,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,438 shares of company stock worth $26,910,705. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.