Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $187,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

