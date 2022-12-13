Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.28 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.07. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

