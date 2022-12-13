Hxro (HXRO) Trading Down 30.9% This Week

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and $4,810.79 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

