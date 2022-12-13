iExec RLC Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $93.07 million and $15.64 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00006692 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012423 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00035990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00020810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00240262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

