iMedia Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NASDAQ:IMBIL)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

iMedia Brands Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of IMBIL stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

