Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 142,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 209,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 82,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 1,576,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,399. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $245.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

