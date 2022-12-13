Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 464,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,768,832 shares.The stock last traded at $18.95 and had previously closed at $18.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.
Infosys Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 12,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 28,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
Read More
