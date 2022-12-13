InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,802,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19,052,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,277,867. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

