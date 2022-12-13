InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 56.4% in November

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,802,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,052,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,277,867. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
