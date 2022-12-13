InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Down 56.4% in November

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,802,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,052,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,277,867. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

