Inscription Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VB opened at $194.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.87 and its 200 day moving average is $186.91.

