Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,796 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,796 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $224,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $545,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $159.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

