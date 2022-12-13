Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

BKNG opened at $2,120.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,883.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,910.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

