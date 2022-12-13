Inscription Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 273.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

NYSE:IBM opened at $152.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

