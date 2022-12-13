Inscription Capital LLC Sells 13,838 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

