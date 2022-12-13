Inscription Capital LLC Takes $3 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $269.19 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

