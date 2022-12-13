Inscription Capital LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Inscription Capital LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $152.49 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

