Insider Buying: Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CFO Buys 59,230 Shares of Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 59,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benson Hill Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE BHIL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 14,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,282. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHIL shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benson Hill

About Benson Hill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Benson Hill by 33.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Benson Hill by 62.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

