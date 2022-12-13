Insider Buying: Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) CFO Buys 59,230 Shares of Stock

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 59,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE BHIL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 14,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,282. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHIL shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
