Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cadiz Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of CDZI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 2,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,748. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cadiz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 14.4% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $1,645,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 20.8% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 116,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 283.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 256.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Articles

