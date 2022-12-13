Insider Buying: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Director Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) Director Susan P. Kennedy purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cadiz Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of CDZI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.24. 2,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,748. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cadiz
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadiz (CDZI)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.