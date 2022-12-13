Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $209,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 20,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.59 per share, for a total transaction of $571,800.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.2 %

DMLP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. 66,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $1.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.15%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.