Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Buys 39,200 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 39,200 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,825,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,139,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 2,800 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $7,280.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 41,666 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,498.52.
  • On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 930,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.40. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

