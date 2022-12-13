Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Buys 39,200 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited acquired 39,200 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $103,488.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,825,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,139,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 2,800 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $7,280.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 41,666 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $92,498.52.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 36,859 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 930,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $279.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.40. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

