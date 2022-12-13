Insider Buying: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Acquires 55 Shares of Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £248.60 ($304.99).

Shares of SDR stock traded up GBX 14.40 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 463.10 ($5.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,715. Schroders plc has a one year low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a one year high of GBX 603.83 ($7.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 420.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,778.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.71.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.76).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

