Insider Buying: Severfield plc (LON:SFR) Insider Purchases 23,600 Shares of Stock

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) insider Mark Pegler bought 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,104 ($18,530.24).

Severfield Stock Up 1.0 %

LON SFR opened at GBX 63 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Severfield plc has a 1-year low of GBX 46.65 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($0.93). The company has a market capitalization of £195.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

