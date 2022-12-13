Insider Buying: Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA) Insider Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Viking Mines Limited (ASX:VKA – Get Rating) insider Julian Woodcock bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$22,000.00 ($14,864.86).
Julian Woodcock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Julian Woodcock bought 1,000,000 shares of Viking Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,432.43).
Viking Mines Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
About Viking Mines
Viking Mines Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. Its flagship project is the First Hit gold property located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Viking Ashanti Limited. Viking Mines Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.
