Insider Buying: Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,448,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,401. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $830.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

