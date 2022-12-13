Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Acquires 723 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Rating) insider Graham Bird purchased 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($186.27).

Graham Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Graham Bird acquired 100,000 shares of XP Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,948.96).

XP Factory Trading Down 2.3 %

XPF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 21 ($0.26). 457,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,129. XP Factory Plc has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 33 ($0.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.63 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XP Factory Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPF shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of XP Factory from GBX 2,080 ($25.52) to GBX 2,430 ($29.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of XP Factory in a report on Monday, November 28th.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

