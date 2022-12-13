Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider George A. Eldridge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 13.8 %

Shares of AVTE traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 276,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 84,882 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

