Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 893,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,541.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Shepardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Robert Shepardson sold 24,987 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $92,951.64.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.31. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blooom Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

See Also

