Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 11,080 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 8,564,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
