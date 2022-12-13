Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 11,080 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,393.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 8,564,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.22, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

