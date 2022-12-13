Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,967,592.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. 60,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,325. Coastal Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $658.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCB shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

