Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells 1,611 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at $22,006,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

First Western Financial stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 20,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,789. The company has a market cap of $280.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.75. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 740,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,865 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 287,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 239,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Western Financial to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

