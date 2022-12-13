Insider Selling: First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells 1,611 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at $22,006,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Western Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
First Western Financial stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 20,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,789. The company has a market cap of $280.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.75. First Western Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.
First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Western Financial to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
First Western Financial Company Profile
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Western Financial (MYFW)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.