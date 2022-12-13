Insider Selling: Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells 40,010 Shares of Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

