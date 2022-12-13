Insider Selling: Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) Director Fang Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,643.01.

Fang Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vital Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$33,300.00.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

CVE:VUX traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 202,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,542. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. Vital Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.