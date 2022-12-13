InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the November 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

InterCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCR traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 6,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,181. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $196.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. InterCure has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Get InterCure alerts:

InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InterCure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in InterCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InterCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in InterCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.