International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.40.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $149.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.