International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.14

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $153.14 and last traded at $152.50, with a volume of 68418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

