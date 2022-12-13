International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Oddo Bhf

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 103.04 ($1.26) target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ICAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.53) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.84.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ICAGY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,408. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.