International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Holdings Decreased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 2.7% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 79.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,914. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

