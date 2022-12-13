International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Update

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the November 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPCFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Petroleum from SEK 160 to SEK 155 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

International Petroleum Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of International Petroleum stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

