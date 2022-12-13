Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after buying an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after buying an additional 691,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $242.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.46.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

